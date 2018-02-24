Bengaluru: Pani-puri vendor hacked to death, body stuffed in gunny bag

Police said the deceased has been identified as Narasimha Murthy, who was residing with his wife Anita and their five-year-old son. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old snacks vendor was brutally hacked to death and his body was stuffed in a gunny sack at his house in Kurabarahalli in Mahalakshmi Layout police station limits on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Narasimha Murthy, who was residing with his wife Anita and their five-year-old son. Murthy, who hails from Ramanagara, was eking out his living by selling pani puri near Kurubarahalli circle.

He got married to Anita, who hails from Magadi, a few years ago. The police said that according to Anitha, on Thursday around 10.30 pm, Murthy returned home after work. After having dinner, while he was sitting along with Anitha, three armed men barged into the house and sprayed something on her and started attacking Murthy, while she fell unconscious. She regained conscious only in the morning and found her husband missing. She later found him stuffed inside a gunny sack and was kept in the toilet. She alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, added the police.

Extra-marital affair?

A senior police officer said, “There was something suspicious about the entire incident. During the preliminary investigation, Murthy’s mother Hanumamma claimed that Anitha was having an extra marital affair with Praveen, an autorickshaw driver. Praveen used to visit Anitha’s house in the absence of Murthy and their son. Hanumamma had warned Anitha and asked her not to speak to Praveen. But Anitha continued the relationship.”

“Anitha and Praveen may have decided to get rid of Murthy and planned the murder. But for now nothing can be ascertained. While Anitha has been detained, the police are on the lookout for Praveen, who is currently absconding. When the incident took place, Murthy’s son was at his grandmother’s house.”