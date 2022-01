The bank management noticed suspicious transactions in several accounts and approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police and lodged a complaint. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Cyber offenders hacked the servers of Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Cooperative Bank and allegedly diverted Rs 12 crore by making online transfers to other accounts.

The bank management noticed suspicious transactions in several accounts and approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered cases under relevant sections.