60-year-old man fatally hit after dispute over fish curry in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:49 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:49 am IST
A case has been registered against Panduranga Rao and five others from Avalingi village who helped him in the burial
Patapatnam (Srikakulam): A fight over sharing of fish curry led to the death of a 60-year-old man in Avalingi village in this district. The incident took place on January 21 and information spread a while later.

Pathapatnam CI Ravi Prasad said Ganta Panduranga Rao from Kakinada came to Avalingi three months ago to work as  labourer for erecting a drinking water tank near Buditi in Saravakota mandal. He stayed in a rented house.

 

He went to his hometown for Sankranti and on return brought his acquaintance, Palamuri Prasad (60) from Kattamuru village in East Godavari district.

At night, Prasad along with two other locals made fish curry for dinner and consumed alcohol. A dispute arose between Panduranga Rao and Prasad over the fish curry. Panduranga in an inebriated condition hit Prasad's head with a wooden log.

Fearing he was dead, the accused took the body in a garbage tricycle with the help of local friends and buried it near a lake. Villagers who got wind of the incident informed the police.

 

A complaint filed by VRO Appa Rao, after which Prasad's body was exhumed on Saturday in the presence of Tahsildar Rajamohan and it was later taken to the Government Hospital in Pathapatnam for post mortem. A case has been registered against Panduranga Rao and five others from Avalingi village who helped him in the burial.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


