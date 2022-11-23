SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the MLAs’ poaching case on Tuesday filed a petition before the ACB, seeking custody of three accused earlier arrested by the Moinabad police.

On November 9, the Cyberabad police and the SIT had grilled the three men at the Rajendranagar ACP office during their two-day police custody. The Cyberabad police had arrested the three persons, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Kore Nanda Kumar, and D.P.S.K.P.N. Simhayaji Swamy from a farmhouse in Moinabad.