Satyendar Jain urges court to restrain media from running footage from inside jail

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 6:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 6:14 pm IST
A screengrab from a video that shows Delhi minister Satyendra Jain getting a foot massage in the Tihar jail cell. (Image: ANI)
 A screengrab from a video that shows Delhi minister Satyendra Jain getting a foot massage in the Tihar jail cell. (Image: ANI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, in the eye of a political storm over leaked videos showing him getting special treatment in jail, on Wednesday urged a Delhi court to restrain media from running any footage from inside his prison cell.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued notice to Tihar Jail authorities on Jain's plea and directed the prison officials to file their reply by tomorrow, when the court will hear the matter.

Jain told the court that despite Tuesday's hearing on the leak of videos of him from jail, another clipping was leaked this morning.

The Enforcement Directorate had affirmed before the court on Tuesday it had no role in leaking the videos of Jain, including the one where he was seen receiving massage by a fellow prisoner, an accused in a rape case, inside his prison cell.

Fresh videos of the jailed minister emerged again on Wednesday where he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his Tihar jail cell.

The videos surfaced days after he moved a city court alleging he is not being provided raw food according to his religious beliefs.

“They have taken a particular day and particular time and shown some major thing is going on in jail. Please test everything. We are not running away. Today one release, tomorrow another release,” Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Jain, told the court.

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.
The federal anti-money laundering agency had arrested Jain in a case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

...
