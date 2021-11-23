Nation Crime 23 Nov 2021 SC protects Param Bi ...
Nation, Crime

SC protects Param Bir Singh from arrest, directs him to co-operate with investigation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Nov 23, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 12:58 am IST
'Matter has become curiouser and curiouser in the battle between the then Home Minister and the then Police Commissioner,' said the SC
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI file photo)
 Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court on Monday protected former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest, directing him to co-operate with the investigation as the court described the situation “disturbing” where a former top cop of Mumbai was showing lack of faith in the police which he once headed.

Observing “We do find the picture very disturbing. An earlier Commissioner seems to show lack of faith in the police! We wonder what would happen to the common man and what kind of faith would they have in the police”, a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.M. Sundresh protected Singh from arrest as court was informed that the former Mumbai police top cop has not fled from the country, nor absconding nor intends to abscond, but he is hiding as he is facing threat to his life if he returns to Maharashtra.

 

Issuing notice to the CBI and Maharashtra government on Singh’s plea that the entire matter involving him and the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should be investigated by the CBI and not just one aspect of involving allegations against Deshmukh and posting the matter for further hearing on December 6, the court in its order said that the “matter has become curiouser and curiouser in the battle between the then Home Minister and the then Police Commissioner.”

Having issued the notice to CBI and Maharashtra government, the court
ordered that in the meantime Param Bir Singh “shall join the investigation but shall not be arrested. A copy of the order to accompany the notice.”

 

In the course of the last hearing of the matter on November 18, 2021, the court had declined to pass any order observing that it won’t consider his application until his whereabouts are disclosed. “No protection, no hearing until we know where you are,”, the bench had observed in the last hearing.

His lawyer, who had then sought time till today to get instructions told the court that Singh doesn’t want to run away. “The issue, however, is that there is a very genuine threat to his life as soon as he enters Maharashtra.”

 

...
Tags: former mumbai police chief param bir singh, supreme court (sc), chief justice sanjay kishan kaul, justice m.m. sundresh, anil deshmukh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Gaddiannaram fruit market wears a deserted look after it was shifted to the Logistic Park at Batasingaram in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

Telangana HC reserves order on Gaddiannaram fruit market

Mahboob Gunj at Malakpet is the biggest market for mirchi (red chilli) and onions. (Representational image/PTI)

Untimely rains dash hopes of Mahboob Gunj red chilli traders

Several owners allege that when they surrender their old autos for scrapping at the RTA office, the parties assigned for buying them by the authorities are not paying them properly. (DC Image)

New auto a distant dream, thanks to RTA norms

Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR hits back at BJP on traitor remark against CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Gold worth Rs. 34.32 lakhs seized at Mangaluru airport

The oval-shaped packets of gold smuggled by the passenger through body concealment in paste form. (By arrangement)

Timber merchant held for 'raping' and killing woman in Kerala

The crime branch on Monday arrested the accused, Naseer, a timber merchant from Kottangal village. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ten held for assault on minor in Karnataka

The accused appeared before the jurisdictional magistrate on Saturday. (Representational image: DC)

RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

Police said 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife at around 9 AM when he was taking her to her place of work. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->