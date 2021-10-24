Nation Crime 23 Oct 2021 Lockdown spells boom ...
Nation, Crime

Lockdown spells boom for ganja cultivators

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 24, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 7:34 am IST
The Area of Ganja cultivation increased during the Covid pandemic and lockdowns
The distressed farmers, desperate to raise funds for their survival, started cultivation of ganja on a large scale. (DC file photo)
 The distressed farmers, desperate to raise funds for their survival, started cultivation of ganja on a large scale. (DC file photo)

ADILABAD: Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have come as blessings in disguise for many ganja cultivators and buyers in old Adilabad district.  

The distressed farmers, desperate to raise funds for their survival, started cultivation of ganja on a large scale. Earlier, only a few farmers used to cultivate ganja in small patches, mostly in their backyard, and they would cater to local consumers.   

 

Following lockdown, and taking advantage of the absence of official inspections and visits, there has been a major increase in ganja cultivation in newer fields. There has been no police or excise surveillance on this illegal activity. 

 A senior excise officer said that this was after middlemen from other states approached local farmers and motivated them to cultivate ganja in tribal and rural areas, where even youngsters have become addicted to the banned substance. The middlemen are not only supplying ganja seeds to farmers but even promising to buy the produce at a good price.

 

 Adilabad district police have formed a flying squad with 60 police personnel to control the ganja racket in the district. Superintendent of police Rajesh Chandra will supervise the squad’s activities. Excise and police teams jointly conduct raids on ganja cultivation in the mandals. 

...
Tags: ganja, ganja cultivation
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi

Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangalore, tie black band on each other’s arms during a ‘peaceful kirtan protest march’ taken out within the temple premises on October. (Photo: AFP)

Bangladesh violence: ISKCON devotees hold protest in Bengaluru

Health workers walk along an alley during a door-to-door vaccination drive against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a slum in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown restrictions with some relaxations till Nov 15

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

India records nearly 16k new cases of Covid, active cases continue to decline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

Multi Agency Group to monitor investigations in Pandora Papers case

Names of more than 300 wealthy Indians, including business people, figure in the 'Pandora Papers' that have uncovered financial assets of rich individuals across the world. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Another Army jawan killed, JCO injured in gunfight with militants in J&K’s Poonch

An Army jawan on Thursday reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at the Kralapora Army camp in frontier Kupwara district. —Representational image/PTI

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->