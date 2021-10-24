Lockdown spells boom for ganja cultivators

The distressed farmers, desperate to raise funds for their survival, started cultivation of ganja on a large scale. (DC file photo)

ADILABAD: Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have come as blessings in disguise for many ganja cultivators and buyers in old Adilabad district.

The distressed farmers, desperate to raise funds for their survival, started cultivation of ganja on a large scale. Earlier, only a few farmers used to cultivate ganja in small patches, mostly in their backyard, and they would cater to local consumers.

Following lockdown, and taking advantage of the absence of official inspections and visits, there has been a major increase in ganja cultivation in newer fields. There has been no police or excise surveillance on this illegal activity.

A senior excise officer said that this was after middlemen from other states approached local farmers and motivated them to cultivate ganja in tribal and rural areas, where even youngsters have become addicted to the banned substance. The middlemen are not only supplying ganja seeds to farmers but even promising to buy the produce at a good price.

Adilabad district police have formed a flying squad with 60 police personnel to control the ganja racket in the district. Superintendent of police Rajesh Chandra will supervise the squad’s activities. Excise and police teams jointly conduct raids on ganja cultivation in the mandals.