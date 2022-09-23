  
Nation Crime 23 Sep 2022 HCA Stampede: Why of ...
Nation, Crime

HCA Stampede: Why offline sales in hi-tech Hyd?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Thousands of cricket-crazy people arrive at Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad to purchase tickets for the upcoming match between Indian and Australian cricket teams. (Image: DC)
 Thousands of cricket-crazy people arrive at Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad to purchase tickets for the upcoming match between Indian and Australian cricket teams. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Snubbing both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global success in leading an electronic payment and commerce revolution in India, and Telangana state IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s projection of Hyderabad as a potential rival of California’s silicon valley, former Indian captain Mohd. Azharuddin-led Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) scripted a needless offline fiasco, leading to a stampede, seriously injuring seven people, including police and fire service folks, after thousands of cricket fans assembled to buy a few offline tickets made available for sale.

In a macabre mayhem no sports fans in the world deserve, and indeed have to face at events like Wimbledon or French Open, or Olympics or F1 or PGA tour, HCA reportedly sold out over 38,000 tickets online (which many fans felt they had difficulty buying), out of the supposed total of 55,000 seating capacity at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Uppal) for the match on September 25.

More than 30,000 cricket fans scrambled for a mere 3,000 offline tickets, according to reports, belying claims of clean, transparent or fair sale of 38,000 tickets to cricket fans. The fans, some waiting in queues patiently for over eight to 10 hours, at the only two counters set-up for tickets sale from 10 am to 5 pm at Gymkhana grounds, had to face a nightmare, scripted by the insensitivity of the HCA.

What are the advantages of selling tickets offline and not online? Lack of accountability, black marketing, siphoning them off to friends and powerful people without letting commoners have a chance to buy it. The stampede also proved that the cops deployed in big numbers were inadequate. As the mad rush and jostling and pushing began to create a scenario of a stampede and things began going out of control, police, forced to use force, canned the innocent fans, whose only fault was the love of cricket.

At least seven persons, including cops and fire personnel, and women, were injured in the incident. They were taken to a nearby private hospital at Secunderabad.

Luckily, they are reported to be out of danger. The upcoming match brings back cricket, after the pandemic, and a total gap of over three years. It did not create an experience worthy of any decent society.

G. Naresh, a techie from Miyapur, said he came to the venue at around 5.30 am, but had no clue on how many tickets would be issued.

Another fan, Christy Lobo, said, firstly there was no information about the tickets at the gate. There was no drinking water or toilet facilities for fans, given the long waits. Many fans, including women, started reaching the ticketing venue in the early hours of Thursday.

A cricket fan asked furiously, “Why could they not sell the tickets at the Uppal stadium instead?”

Gradually, thousands gathered outside the Gymkhana gate. As the gates opened for sale, fans scrambled inside. Within minutes, the crowd began to go out of control, despite police efforts to control it, and the stampede began. The cops said they were forced to use force to disperse the crowd.

Fans alleged that cops lathi-charged them without giving any warnings, even as thousands of other fans still stood in lines. Some of them even managed to get tickets even as the stampede and lathi-charge raged on.

Fans shared pictures of cops allegedly getting tickets, even as people hopelessly in queues, which went viral on social media platforms.

City police officials said the news of a woman dying in the stampede was false.
Later, the situation was brought under control, after which police said organisers set up extra counters for selling tickets.

Meanwhile, all routes leading to the Gymkhana stadium witnessed traffic jams. By afternoon, all roads were barricaded by the traffic police to avoid any further congestion. The traffic congestion continued till late evening and movement became normal only after the counters were closed in the evening.

The fans who got the tickets were happy. But hi-tech Hyderabad deserves better than what the HCA offered. It was not just cricket.

...
Tags: hyderabad cricket association, india-australia t20 series
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Netizens vent ire at HCA for ticketing fiasco
Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede
Curb sale of T20 tickets in black: Sports minister to HCA

Latest From Nation

The ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search & rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations from high seas. (DC Photo File)

Indigenous INS Nipun, INS Nistar launched

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By arrangement)

3 cases against Azhar & Co. for stampede

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have nabbed 13 smugglers and seized 23 logs of red sanders (Photo Deccan Chronicle/File)

13 held, Rs 50 lakh worth red sanders logs seized in Tirupati

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan on September 17 (Photo: DC)

TRS to showcase Banjara, Adivasi Bhavans in Hyd to lure ST voters in Munugode bypoll



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NIA, ED raids on PFI trigger protests

NIA officials conduct searches at the PFI office across India on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

Gymkhana stampede: Cricket fans wait for 20 hours in queue to get tickets, get caned

Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries. (DC Image/ S Surender Reddy)

Andhra Pradesh: ACB sleuths trap two officials while accepting bribe

News

Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By Arrangement)

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede

Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->