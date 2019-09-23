Sacked and unpaid Mumbai man stabs ex-boss to death

They entered into a heated argument and Pawar stabbed Mandot using a sharp object on his neck and killed him. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai: A man stabbed his former boss to death on Sunday for sacking and not paying his one-month salary, police said.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Pawar, entered in the office of the victim, Mayank Mandot, 28, owner of a coaching class, around 6.30 pm.

They entered into a heated argument and Pawar stabbed Mandot using a sharp object on his neck and killed him, Hindustan Times reported.

The police officials said Pawar joined the tutorial on February 20 and on September 18 he was fired for an unknown reason.

“During the attack, Pawar, too, suffered injuries. The locals informed us and we reached the spot and arrested Pawar, who confessed to the crime,” the police officer told Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Bhalerao, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station said, “We arrested Pawar and further probe is on.”

