Karnataka man beheaded for trying to steal sheep

Davanagere: A man was beheaded for allegedly trying to steal a sheep from an areca nut farm in Malebennur's Mooginagondi village on Sunday.

The farm owner Arjunnappa was identified as the accused and has been arrested by the police, the New Indian Express reported.

Arjunnappa noticed the deceased Chaman entering the farm at midnight. He then thrashed and beheaded.

A case was registered at Malebennur police station and a special team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

On Sunday, a team of police headed by Harihara circle inspector Gurunath I S caught the accused within a few hours of the crime and the sharp weapon used to commit the crime was recovered.

