Raja Singh arrested for objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:04 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 12:31 pm IST
Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Tuesday took into custody BJP MLA Raja Singh for making an alleged blasphemous remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Hyderabad South Zone Police filed an FIR against Raja Singh on Tuesday morning. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Protests had erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday after Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal released a video in which he purportedly made the remarks. Protestors gathered in front of the city Police Commissioner's office demanding immediate action against the BJP MLA.

Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

According to inspector at the Dabeerpura police station, last night over 250 people gathered to protest in front of the Dabeerpura police station stating that Raja Singh has shared a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt religious sentiments of the community.

"We immediately took all the details from them and registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and further probe into the case has been initiated," Inspector Dabeerpura police station said.
On August 19, the BJP MLA was put under house arrest after he opposed the show that was held by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui in Hyderabad on August 20.

Raja Singh made a video claiming that Hyderabad Police had given protection to the stand up artiste and helped to make his show successful.

The BJP MLA alleged that Faruqui had made certain remarks that hurt religious sentiments and used foul language for him.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have increased the security and have deployed forces out of the Hyderabad police commissioner's office. Police have also increased security in parts of the city.

