NSG commandos, bomb squad scrutinising IEDs recovered from ISIS suspect in Delhi

ANI
Published Aug 23, 2020, 10:31 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Security has been heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil
New Delhi: Scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area on Saturday and will analyse the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered on Saturday from a suspected ISIS operative.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell had said, "One ISIS operative arrested with IEDs by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan."

 

According to the Delhi police, the suspect was on a bike when intercepted by the police. Search operations are underway at several locations in the national capital. He was taken to the Special Cell office in Lodhi colony after the arrest.

Security has been heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil in the area.

