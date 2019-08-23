Nation Crime 23 Aug 2019 Kerala jeweller wayl ...
Kerala jeweller waylaid, robbed off Rs 70 lakh cash by gang in Tamil Nadu

Published Aug 23, 2019
Four masked men snatched the cash bag from the businessman after attacking him and his driver, who fell unconscious.
On information, police in Walayar, bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala, rushed to the spot and took the injured duo to the Government hospital in Palakkad. (Photo: Representational)
Coimbatore: A jeweller from Kerala was waylaid and robbed of Rs 70 lakh cash by a gang of masked men near here, police said on Friday.

Vittal Sait, hailing from Pattambi, was returning home after delivering ornaments to his customers here on Thursday night when the gang came in a car and blocked his vehicle near Madukkarai, they said.

 

Four masked men snatched the cash bag from the businessman after attacking him and his driver, who fell unconscious.

On information, police in Walayar, bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala, rushed to the spot and took the injured duo to the Government hospital in Palakkad.

A search was on for the gang, they said adding further investigation was on.

