Hyderabad: Father gets 5 year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting daughter

PTI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 8:57 pm IST
Lingam Kumar, a resident of Alwal here, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl for two years when she was just ten years.
In July 2014, she informed her school teacher about her condition following which the district child protection unit was alerted. (Photo: Representational)
Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 by a local court here for sexually assaulting his daughter.

Lingam Kumar, a resident of Alwal here, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl for two years when she was just ten years, the Cyberabad Police said in a press release on Friday.

 

In July 2014, she informed her school teacher about her condition following which the district child protection unit was alerted.

The DCPU sent her to a government children home and also sounded the police. Subsequently, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

...
