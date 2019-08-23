Hyderabad: Father gets 5 year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting daughter

In July 2014, she informed her school teacher about her condition following which the district child protection unit was alerted. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 by a local court here for sexually assaulting his daughter.

Lingam Kumar, a resident of Alwal here, repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl for two years when she was just ten years, the Cyberabad Police said in a press release on Friday.

The DCPU sent her to a government children home and also sounded the police. Subsequently, he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.