Bangladeshis couple arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad, minor rescued

ANI
Published Aug 23, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Police also found that the juvenile was purchased by Hussain who allegedly used the victim for their prostitution racket.
Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh. (Representational Image)
 Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and section-14 of Foreigners Act-1946.

 

Sharing details of the arrests, Mahesh Bhagwat Indian Police Service (IPS) said, "In connection with the trafficking of a minor girl from Bangladesh to Hyderabad, a Special Operation Team (SOT) was formed which conducted a raid at a place near ECIL based on inputs."

"During the raid, police arrested Md Sohail Hussain (29) along with his wife Visti Hossan (25) along with a customer, Hari Chowdary were found. Police has taken them in judicial remand for running human trafficking business," said Bhagwat.

According to the police, they busted this racket and apprehended the duo when they had brought the 17-year-old victim to Chowdary for some deal.

Police also found that the juvenile was purchased by Hussain who allegedly used the victim for their prostitution racket. The arrested couple allegedly used to run the prostitution business in rented lodges through an online classified website network, Locanto.

According to the police, the other two accused in the case are absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them.

...
Tags: prostitution, human trafficking, pocso, ipc, bangladeshi, couple, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


