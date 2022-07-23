  
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 1:52 pm IST
New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped by two railway employees in a room at the New Delhi station, the national transporter said on Saturday. Four railway employees, including two who stood guard outside the room, have been arrested.

All the four accused work in the electrical department, the Railways said.

The accused have been identified as Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand Meena (33) and Jagdish Chand (37), according to the Delhi Police.

The woman, who was found on platform 8-9 on Friday, narrated her ordeal to officials and they informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Railways said.

The woman told the officials that she has been separated from her husband for the last one year and is engaged in a court case for divorce. Around two years back, she came in contact with a man through a common friend. The man told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too, it said.

Both of them continued talking on the phone. On July 21, the accused invited her to his house for a party to celebrate his son's birthday and for buying a new house, according to the Railways.

He picked up the woman from Kirti Nagar metro station around 10.30 pm and brought her to platform 8-9 at the railway station. He asked her to sit in a hut for electrical maintenance staff, the national transporter said.

Later, the man came to the hut along with his friend and bolted it from inside. The two sexually assaulted the woman one after another. Two accomplices of the accused facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside, it said.

All the four accused have been arrested. They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, the Railways said. 

