Assistant Professor in Hyderabad's EFLU dies by suicide in his apartment

Hyderabad: An assistant professor at the English and Foreign Languages University was discovered dead in his apartment at Tarnaka on Wednesday, the police have said. The body of the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dr B Rahul, a native of Vijayawada, was discovered by the maidservant employed by the deceased and the watchman of the apartment complex in the morning, the police said.

It is believed that Dr Rahul, who was found hanging from the ceiling, died two days ago from the state of the body. The police said they found a piece of paper with a brief note that included a phone number purportedly written by the deceased saying that it was his father's contact number and that he should be informed.

According to the Osmania University police, the maidservant in the morning but did not receive any response from inside and then called the apartment complex watchman. With both of them concluding there was some foul smell coming from inside the apartment, the watchman broke the door down only to discover Dr B Rahul hanging by a rope around his neck from the ceiling.

The body was beginning to decompose and it is suspected that he may have died two days ago, the police said. The body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination and the police have registered a case and are investigating.