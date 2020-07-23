120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Crime 23 Jul 2020 Assistant Professor ...
Nation, Crime

Assistant Professor in Hyderabad's EFLU dies by suicide in his apartment

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
The body of the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dr B Rahul, was discovered by the maidservant employed by the deceased.
The body of the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dr B Rahul, a native of Vijayawada, was discovered by the maidservant employed by the deceased. (Representational image)
 The body of the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dr B Rahul, a native of Vijayawada, was discovered by the maidservant employed by the deceased. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: An assistant professor at the English and Foreign Languages University was discovered dead in his apartment at Tarnaka on Wednesday, the police have said. The body of the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Dr B Rahul, a native of Vijayawada, was discovered by the maidservant employed by the deceased and the watchman of the apartment complex in the morning, the police said.

It is believed that Dr Rahul, who was found hanging from the ceiling, died two days ago from the state of the body. The police said they found a piece of paper with a brief note that included a phone number purportedly written by the deceased saying that it was his father's contact number and that he should be informed.

 

According to the Osmania University police, the maidservant in the morning but did not receive any response from inside and then called the apartment complex watchman. With both of them concluding there was some foul smell coming from inside the apartment, the watchman broke the door down only to discover Dr B Rahul hanging by a rope around his neck from the ceiling.

The body was beginning to decompose and it is suspected that he may have died two days ago, the police said. The body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination and the police have registered a case and are investigating.

 


Tags: eflu suicide, english and foreign language university (eflu)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


