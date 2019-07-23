Nation Crime 23 Jul 2019 Plea for reinvestiga ...
Nation, Crime

Plea for reinvestigation of killings of 3 school teachers in Kashmir's Ramban in 1997

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
The plea sought directions to authorities to probe the role of Bitta Karate and former state education minister Abdul Qayoom.
The family was forced to leave their home in Sopore area of north Kashmir along with many other Kashmiri Pandit families during the mass exodus in 1990. (Photo: Representational image)
 The family was forced to leave their home in Sopore area of north Kashmir along with many other Kashmiri Pandit families during the mass exodus in 1990. (Photo: Representational image)

Jammu: A petition was filed at a court in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, seeking re-investigation into the killings of school principal Ashok Kumar Raina and two teachers in Gool area of Ramban district in 1997.

The plea, which was filed by Raina's son Vikas through lawyer Utsav Bains in the court of district and sessions judge Udhampur, also sought directions to authorities to probe the role of Bitta Karate and former state education minister Abdul Qayoom.

 

Raina was principal of Gool Higher Secondary School when he along with two teachers -- Sushil Kumar Bhat and Ravinder Kabu -- were allegedly killed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants in 1997 for educational reforms in Ramban district.

The three were dragged out of a bus and shot dead at point blank range by the Billu Gujjar faction of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Vikas said his father was forcibly posted in that area despite repeated requests to then education minister Abdul Qayoom that Gool was a highly militant-infested area and safe sanctuary of foreign mercenaries and he should not be sent there due to threat to his life.

"Qayoom forced him to join, even as he had served most difficult places like Kargil in Ladakh for over five years. After serving these difficult places, officials are usually posted in peaceful areas close to home, but he was posted there," Vikas said.

"My father was the youngest principal and would have risen to the post of director of school education in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that the role of Qayoom should also be probed.

The family was forced to leave their home in Sopore area of north Kashmir along with many other Kashmiri Pandit families during the mass exodus in 1990.

In the criminal complaint filed at the Udhampur court it has been stated that the police never fairly investigated into the murder of Raina due to political pressure.

...
Tags: kashmiri pandits
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

Tanwar has filed the defamation case against the AAP leaders for accusing him of being involved in the murder of NDMC official MM Khan, who was shot dead in 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court summons Kejriwal in defamation case

Reservation for SCs in Madhya Pradesh is 16 per cent and for STs stands at 20 per cent. (Photo: File)

Madhya Pradesh: Assembly passes bill giving OBCs 27 per cent quota

He also said, Pakistan has nothing to do with the welfare of any minority community and its diabolic gestures will be exposed in coming times. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan can play with religious sentiments of Sikhs, warns expert

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as Lord Shiva; offers prayers at temple

‘Will pray for the welfare of the people of Bihar and the entire nation so that everybody lives in peace, in harmony, without any divide or barrier. I will also pray for the health of my father, will pray for his long life,’ he had said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

After being vaccinated for rabies, getting a microchip installed for identification and extensive examinations from the vet, she was home with the Bradleys in England. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

The video shows the lioness attempting several times to attack the violinist but the glass partition saved them. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

Rhere’s no way to know how many otherwise healthy people got the word about the changed recommendations. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi, political leaders pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

British were so scared of them that they tried to impose anti-nation law three times in 20 years, PM Modi said. (Photo: File)
 

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

The 10,000 mark was crossed on April 26. Since the start of his presidency, trump has made 12 average false claims per day. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Watch: Chennai students brandishing sickle chasing another group, 7 injured

Students of Pachaiyappa's have created controversies in the past as well. (Photo: ANI | video screengrab)

Dalit man, mistaken for thief and set afire, dies in UP

His wounds had also developed infection, which had spread to other parts of the body, the doctor said. (Photo: Representational)

Maharashtra: 2.5 yr old girl child found dead after being abducted in Pune

‘A girl who was the daughter of a labourer was abducted from her house late night on Monday from their house based in a labour camp and was found dead in the morning in a canal,’ Prabhakar Shinde, senior police inspector of Sanghavi police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad said. (Photo: Representative)

NIA raids 7 places in J&K in connection to illegal money transfer in cross-LoC trade

The NIA had earlier said in a statement that reliable information was received that a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India has been taking place through the import of California almonds via the cross-LoC trade mechanism. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: Air force officer duped of Rs 75,000, registers FIR

It later transpired that the buyer defrauded an amount of Rs 75,000 in three transactions (15,000+30,000+30,000) from the bank account. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham