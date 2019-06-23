Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 23 Jun 2019 Telangana woman chea ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana woman cheats people posing as TV producer

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Sreelatha was also arrested in March 2017 by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for committing matrimonial fraud.
Sreelatha was apprehended by the Cyber Crime sleuths in Bangalore. (Photo: ANI)
 Sreelatha was apprehended by the Cyber Crime sleuths in Bangalore. (Photo: ANI)

Rachakonda/Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman here was arrested for allegedly cheating people using a fake Facebook account, the police said on Sunday.

"The accused women Y Sreelatha, 33 years has created a fake Facebook account in the name of "Sridevi Tummala", Producer Director at ETV Channel and causing damage to the reputation of the organization and also cheating the innocent people," said a police release released on Sunday.

 

A case was registered following the complaint of BVR Murthy, Chief Manager Operations, Eenadu Television Private Limited under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and section 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

Sreelatha was apprehended by the Cyber Crime sleuths in Bangalore.

"She admitted that she regularly watches the Telugu serials and got impressed on the Telugu TV artists Nishama, Sirisha, Karuna and others. While she was watching TV serial in July-2018, she saw the name of Sridevi Tummala as a producer of ETV Telugu. She got an idea of opening a Facebook Account in the name of "Sridevi Tummala" and interact with the aspirants who want to become TV and movie artists and used to collect money from them and lead a luxurious life," the release said.

"She opened a Facebook account in the name of "Sridevi Tummala" in the month of July'2018 and sent friend requests to TV artists Nishama, Sirisha, Karuna and others and used to chat with them regularly impersonating as actual Producer Sridevi Tummala," it said.

The police said that when aspiring artists contacted Sreelatha on Facebook, she induced them of providing a chance in the TV/Movies and collected money from them through bank transfer.

"In September 2018, she lured one artist Vamshi promising to give chance in TV serials and made him deposited an amount of Rs 50,000 to her Indian Bank account," the release read.

Sreelatha also allegedly cheated a man and collected Rs 6 lakh from him.

"She sent a friend request to one Kranthi Kumar of Manikonda and developed a close friendship with him by way of chatting through Facebook and sending photos of some other woman. He believed and fell in love by seeing the picture of some other posted by her. Taking this as an advantage she collected an amount of Rs 6,00,000 and got deposited in her Indian bank account at different times," the release said.

According to the Rachakonda police, Sreelatha was also arrested in March 2017 by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly committing matrimonial fraud.

...
Tags: cyber crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Women are being pushed to an atmosphere of fear, but the UP government was not concerned, 'the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had said. (Photo: File)

Congress slams Adityanath govt over killing of Dalit girl in Unnao

The man, Shehzad, was living at his relatives' house and took the extreme step on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

Upset over divorce, UP man ends his life

Center of Excellence & Advanced Research For Childhood Neurodevelopmental Disorders, AIIMS, will be looking after 11 projects to find out how these acute and sub-acute AES syndromes are caused. (Photo: File)

AIIMS Delhi to investigate causes of AES listed in 'unknown category'

BJP then pitched Yadav against Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Guna for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Mocked for trying to take selfie with Scindia, Guna MP, now posts selfie with PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man posed as CBI Joint Commissioner held while conducting raid in UP

The accused even managed to get two police constables to accompany him during the raid conducted at the house of the trader. (Representational Image)

Three found murdered in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave

On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana police arrests burglar, 5,000 US Dollars recovered from possession

Police on Saturday arrested 26-year-old Naik and recovered 5000 US dollars from his possession. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Health department accountant caught taking bribe

V Sanjeev Kumar was arrested by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000/- in Koti. (Photo: ANI)

51-year-old man, his wife found dead with multiple stabs by daughter at home in Delhi

Police said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house has not been ransacked. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham