Nation, Crime

Chennai: Woman kills speech impaired son, ends her life

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2019, 6:38 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 7:35 am IST
Chennai: A 23-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-year-old speech impaired son and  committed suicide by hanging self at her residence in Porur on Saturday Morning.

Police identified the deceased as M.Ashwini(23) ,wife of Mahesh( 25) a painter.

 

The couple lived with their four-year-old son Pradeep and two-year-old Sakthivel. Sources said both were speech and hearing impaired children.   

Sources said the couple had spent more than Rs 3 lakh for their elder son's treatment. The boy was admitted to a private hospital in the city and due to the treatment Pradeep learned to speak, police said.

 Meanwhile, recently the couple discovered that their two-year-old son also suffered deafness. Sources said the couple were frustrated over the issue for the past few days.

“Fearing that they might not be able to pay for the other son’s treatment, Ashwini decided to take the extreme step,” said an investigating officer.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Ashwini sent off Mahesh and his elder son Pradeep to her mother's house in the city.

 When they were out, the woman allegedly covered Sakthivel's face with a pillow and suffocated him to death.  following which she hung herself from the ceiling in the bedroom. When Mahesh came home after dropping Pradeep in his in-law's house, he found the door of the house to be locked and there was no response from his wife while he was calling for her.

He broke the door open and found them both dead.  Porur police were informed and the bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for autopsy. Further investigations are on.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


