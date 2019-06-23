Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 23 Jun 2019 CBI files FIR in Pil ...
Nation, Crime

CBI files FIR in Pilatus Aircraft deal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 23, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Sanjay Bhandari, ex-IAF officials booked in Rs 350-cr scam.
75 aircraft were purchased from Switzerland at a cost of Rs 2,895 crore for the basic training of cadets at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Hyderabad.
 75 aircraft were purchased from Switzerland at a cost of Rs 2,895 crore for the basic training of cadets at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed an FIR into the alleged Rs 350-crore scam in the purchase of Pilatus trainer aircraft in 2009. The CBI has booked middleman and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and ex-IAF staff and carried out raids at nine locations including at his office and residence.

The FIR is the outcome of a three-year-old inquiry by the CBI which showed prima facie case of corruption against the accused. Seventy-five aircraft were purchased from Switzerland at a cost of Rs 2,895 crore for the basic training of cadets at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Hyderabad.

 

The Swiss firm was one of the bidders for the aircraft deal. The CBI alleges that Pilatus Aircraft Limited of Switzerland, the manufacturer, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Sanjay Bhandari and Bimal Sareen, directors of Offset India Solutions Private Limited, New Delhi.

“The Swiss company signed a service provider agreement with Sanjay Bhandari in June 2010 in violation of the defence procurement procedure, 2008 to obtain the contract for supply for 75 basic trainer aircraft to the IAF. The company made a huge payment into the account of Offset India Solutions,” the CBI said in its FIR.

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation, fir, cbi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

CBI: Pilatus concealed facts about payment to Dubai-based company

Latest From Nation

Mahatma Gandhi University

Government tells varsities to replicate MGU model

COT Naseer

Arrest of aide will lead to MLA: COT Naseer

Mobile phone including a smart phone seized from the prisoners of Viyyur Central Jail on Saturday.

Mobile phone, ganja in Kannur, Viyur jails

Artistic representation of elephant rehabilitation centre at Kottur.

Kottur phase 1 work to begin today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

CBI: Pilatus concealed facts about payment to Dubai-based company

To get 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force in 2009.

UP: 11-year-old girl raped, killed, 'head crushed with bricks'

Police said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. (Representational Image)

2 minor girls sexually assaulted in Hyderabad in separate incidents

Two incidents of alleged sexual assault on minor girls were reported here, police said Saturday. (Representational Image)

Police arrests gym owner for thrashing woman toll collector in Gurgaon

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Man stabbed to death inside train over seat dispute in Bihar

His body was found near the toilet inside the train. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham