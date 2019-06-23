Cricket World Cup 2019

21-year-old sister gunned down by teen over inter-caste marriage in Indore: Police

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 4:12 pm IST
The woman was rushed to Indore Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) where the doctors declared her dead.
A 21-year-old woman, who had married a man from a different caste, was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by her teenage brother in a village in Indore, police said. (Representational Image)
 A 21-year-old woman, who had married a man from a different caste, was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by her teenage brother in a village in Indore, police said. (Representational Image)

Indore: A 21-year-old woman, who had married a man from a different caste, was shot dead on Saturday allegedly by her teenage brother in a village in Indore, police said.

The woman had married a man belonging to a different caste six months ago against the wishes of her family, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ramkumar Rai told news agency PTI. Both the deceased and her husband were residents of Rawad village.

 

“The couple had moved out of the village after their marriage but returned to the victim’s marital home on Saturday. The victim’s 17-year-old brother shot her in the head at her husband’s home,” Rai said.

The woman was rushed to Indore Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) where the doctors declared her dead. The accused surrendered at Betma police station.

...
Tags: sister, gun, indore, honour killing, teen
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


