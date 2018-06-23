search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Taunted for dark complexion, woman poisons food at family function; kills 5

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 11:11 am IST
The woman mixed pesticide in the food and served it at the function of her relative Subhash Mane in Mahad village.
The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Raigad (Maharashtra): Miffed over being humiliated for her dark complexion, a woman in Maharashtra's Raigad district poisoned food at her relative's house-warming function, killing five people.

The incident took place on June 18 when the accused, Pragya Survase, mixed pesticide in the food and served it at the function of her relative Subhash Mane in Mahad village.

 

The five people, who died because of the poisonous food include four children and an elderly man.

Around 80 people were also hospitalised due to food poisoning, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder.

"She confessed to doing it because of family disputes. 120 people fell ill and five died after eating at the party on Monday," said Raigad Superintendent of Police, Anil Paraskar.

Tags: maharashtra, raigad, woman poisons food, food poisoning
Location: India, Maharashtra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Colombia fan sacked after smuggling alcohol in binoculars during World Cup

Three fans are seen drinking alcohol they smuggled into the Saransk stadium inside fake binoculars.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here's heart-warming reason why Prince William is visiting Israel

Alice’s remains were taken from Windsor to the Russian convent of St Mary Magdalene, above the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives. (Photo: AP)
 

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

The animals are currently recovering at the Forest Department's facility and will soon be transferred to an animal orphanage in Pune for rehabilitation.
 

Malaika Arora decodes her yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

Yoga essentially defines the balance of the spirit and the mind.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bank manager seeks sexual favours from farmer's wife to pass loan; booked

Later, the manager sent a peon to the woman's home, asking her to comply. (Representational Image)

Man crushes 1-yr-old son under his feet after fight with wife

The incident was reported in a locality in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. (Representational Image | Pexels)

Murder inside Puzhal prison, officials suspended

Meanwhile, sources said that there was a previous enmity between the deceased and the alleged murderers.

Three policemen in mufti thrashed by residents near Chennai

They were in civil dress and conducted a door-to-door search at 10 pm. Irked by the late night nuisance created by policemen, U. Kathiravan (27) of Samathuva Puram in Nagathamman Nagar argued with them and the argument led to fisticuffs.

Body of Class 9 boy with stab wounds found in Gujarat school washroom

A knife soaked in blood was recovered near the body of the 14-year-old student. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham