search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Stalker stabs 18-yr-old woman at Greater Noida mall, attempts to kill self

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
The woman was going to toilet on the first floor when the accused grabbed her and stabbed her several times.
n 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Greater Noida shopping plaza by an alleged stalker who then attempted to kill himself. (Representational Image)
 n 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Greater Noida shopping plaza by an alleged stalker who then attempted to kill himself. (Representational Image)

Greater Noida: An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a Greater Noida shopping plaza by an alleged stalker who then attempted to kill himself, police said.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, was admitted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

 

According to eyewitnesses, Kuldeep Singh had come to the mall at around 11:30 am, where the woman used to work at a shop. The woman was going to toilet on the first floor when the accused grabbed her and stabbed her several times.

Later, the accused tried to flee the spot but after seeing the police he went upstairs and stabbed himself too. The police rushed him to a hospital, SHO of the Kasna police station Shalendra Pratap Singh said.

The woman's relatives said that the man was stalking her since last few months. Her parents had then arranged an auto-rickshaw for her. She was living with her family members in Dadri.

"A case has been registered against Kuldeep, a resident of Gautampuri in Dadri," the SHO said.

Tags: greater noida, woman stabbed to death, crime, dadri
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Colombia fan sacked after smuggling alcohol in binoculars during World Cup

Three fans are seen drinking alcohol they smuggled into the Saransk stadium inside fake binoculars.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here's heart-warming reason why Prince William is visiting Israel

Alice’s remains were taken from Windsor to the Russian convent of St Mary Magdalene, above the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives. (Photo: AP)
 

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

The animals are currently recovering at the Forest Department's facility and will soon be transferred to an animal orphanage in Pune for rehabilitation.
 

Malaika Arora decodes her yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

Yoga essentially defines the balance of the spirit and the mind.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Taunted for dark complexion, woman poisons food at family function; kills 5

The police initiated a probe into the incident and arrested the woman on charges of attempt to murder. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bank manager seeks sexual favours from farmer's wife to pass loan; booked

Later, the manager sent a peon to the woman's home, asking her to comply. (Representational Image)

Man crushes 1-yr-old son under his feet after fight with wife

The incident was reported in a locality in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. (Representational Image | Pexels)

Murder inside Puzhal prison, officials suspended

Meanwhile, sources said that there was a previous enmity between the deceased and the alleged murderers.

Three policemen in mufti thrashed by residents near Chennai

They were in civil dress and conducted a door-to-door search at 10 pm. Irked by the late night nuisance created by policemen, U. Kathiravan (27) of Samathuva Puram in Nagathamman Nagar argued with them and the argument led to fisticuffs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham