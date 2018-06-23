search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Man pushes mother before tractor to stop rival from cultivating land

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
The accused had lost a case of dispute for the land on which the other man was using his tractor for cultivation.
The man pushed his mother in front of the tractor being driven by another man with whom he had a land dispute. (Photo: ANI)
 The man pushed his mother in front of the tractor being driven by another man with whom he had a land dispute. (Photo: ANI)

Washim (Maharashtra): A man threw his mother in front of a tractor to stop his rival from cultivating land in Maharashtra's Washim district.

An FIR has been registered against 15 people, while one person has been arrested by the Malegaon Police in this regard.

 

The man pushed his mother in front of the tractor being driven by another man with whom he had a land dispute.

The accused had lost a case of dispute for the land on which the other man was using his tractor for cultivation.

"Two groups engaged in a fight over a land dispute. FIRs have been registered against people from both sides. One person has been arrested. Further investigations underway," said Malegaon senior police inspector Suresh Naiknaware.

