Hubby, in-laws harassing me, says skating champ Ruchika Jain

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Jun 23, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Ms Jain is a gold medalist in skating and has won many national tournaments.
Hyderabad: National skating champion Ruchika Jain on Friday approached the Begumpet women police and lodged a complaint of harassment and threats against her husband, Akshey Kataria. 

Ms Jain is a gold medalist in skating and has won many national tournaments. In her complaint, Ms Jain alleged that her husband and his family were harassing and threatening her. She stated that trouble started soon after marriage on December 11 last year, when her husband did not take her on a honeymoon. 

 

“Akshey started avoiding me after the marriage. He leaves the house at around 11 pm and comes back in the early hours of the next day. I checked his mobile phone and found that he is constantly chatting with a woman over Whatsapp,” she alleged in the complaint. Ms Jain alleged that her in-laws began harassing her when she told them about his “extra-martial affair”. “My husband and in-laws have subjected me to a lot of mental, physical, emotional and psychological cruelty for the extra-marital affair of my husband. The family also threatened me,” Ms Jain alleged. 

Following a complaint made by Ms Jain, the police registered a case under Sections 498A, 506 and 406 of Indian Penal Code. 

“A case has been registered following a complaint by Ruchika and investigation is going on,” said an officer of the Begumpet women police. 

