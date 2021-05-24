Nation Crime 23 May 2021 Private hospital sta ...
Nation, Crime

Private hospital staff arrested in AP for sale of remdesivir in black

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 24, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:26 am IST
The incident came to light on Sunday when the Two Town police of Anantapur nabbed four members and seized 6 remdesivir injection vials
It was shocking more so as the vials were meant to be administrated to some patients. But they misled the patients into believing that the entire 6-vial course was completed. (Photo: Twitter @AnantapurPolice)
ANANTAPUR: A few employees of a private hospital were caught red-handed while selling remdesivir injections in black market. It was shocking more so as the vials were meant to be administrated to some patients. But they misled the patients into believing that the entire 6-vial course was completed. The incident came to light on Sunday when the Two Town police nabbed four members and seized 6 remdesivir injection vials.

Two Town Inspector Jakir Hussain said Ramavath Lakshma Naik from Vajrakaru mandal and Maruthi Prasad from Old Town in Anantapur were working at a private hospital, SR Hospital, in Anantapur. They tried to sell remdesivir injections in the black market with the help of another person. They were bringing out the injections stealthily after cheating the patients that they were given the remdesivir jabs. They did this to cash in on the huge demand for the drug in the market. Cops said four vials were seized from the gang.

 

Similarly, Sheikshavali who was working at Pavani Hospitals along with Noorulla of Ashok Nagar and other members in the group were remdesivir in black market for huge prices. Police seized two vials from the second gang. Police launched a hunt to nab two more men who were at large.

Tags: remdesivir injection vials, employees of a private hospital, selling remdesivir injections in black market, anantapur, sr hospital, in anantapur, pavani hospitals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


