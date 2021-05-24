Private hospital staff arrested in AP for sale of remdesivir in black

It was shocking more so as the vials were meant to be administrated to some patients. But they misled the patients into believing that the entire 6-vial course was completed. (Photo: Twitter @AnantapurPolice)

ANANTAPUR: A few employees of a private hospital were caught red-handed while selling remdesivir injections in black market. It was shocking more so as the vials were meant to be administrated to some patients. But they misled the patients into believing that the entire 6-vial course was completed. The incident came to light on Sunday when the Two Town police nabbed four members and seized 6 remdesivir injection vials.

Two Town Inspector Jakir Hussain said Ramavath Lakshma Naik from Vajrakaru mandal and Maruthi Prasad from Old Town in Anantapur were working at a private hospital, SR Hospital, in Anantapur. They tried to sell remdesivir injections in the black market with the help of another person. They were bringing out the injections stealthily after cheating the patients that they were given the remdesivir jabs. They did this to cash in on the huge demand for the drug in the market. Cops said four vials were seized from the gang.

Similarly, Sheikshavali who was working at Pavani Hospitals along with Noorulla of Ashok Nagar and other members in the group were remdesivir in black market for huge prices. Police seized two vials from the second gang. Police launched a hunt to nab two more men who were at large.