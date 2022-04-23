Nation Crime 23 Apr 2022 NIA files charge she ...
NIA files charge sheet against 2 in espionage case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 6:53 am IST
The accused were identified as Altaf Hussein Ghanchi Bhai aka Shakil, 27, of Gujarat and Waseem, a Pakistani national hailing from Karachi
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against two accused persons for their involvement in conspiracy and espionage activities with an intention to wage war against India.
 National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against two accused persons for their involvement in conspiracy and espionage activities with an intention to wage war against India.

Visakhapatnam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against two accused persons for their involvement in conspiracy and espionage activities with an intention to wage war against India.

They were identified as Altaf  Hussein Ghanchi Bhai aka Shakil, 27, of Gujarat and Waseem, a Pakistani national hailing from Karachi.

 

The case was originally registered at Counter Intelligence Cell of AP,  Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh and was re-registered by NIA on December 23, last year pertaining to criminal conspiracy to carry out anti-national activities by Pakistani agents for obtaining crucial and sensitive information pertaining to defense establishments from Indian armed forces personnel by engaging civilians as their agents using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram.

A release from the agency said that investigation had revealed that Altaf Hussen Ghanchi Bhai, on directions of Pakistan-based handlers had clandestinely activated WhatsApp by passing on OTPs received on Indian SIM numbers to his handlers in Pakistan for collection and transmission of sensitive information pertaining to Indian defense forces and establishments. These SIM cards were subscribed in the name of Indian fishermen of Gujarat who were earlier arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in 2020 when they were fishing in the high seas. Investigation established that these SIM cards were illegally routed back to India to the arrested accused Altaf  Hussen Ghanchi Bhai, who activated seven such SIM cards on directions of his handlers in Pakistan. He was arrested on October 25, last year.

 

The charge against Waseem was on routing money clandestinely through online cryptocurrency exchange platforms to Indian agents for eliciting sensitive and classified information pertaining to vital Indian defense establishments. He is currently absconding.

Tags: national investigation agency (nia), visakhapatnam espionage case
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


