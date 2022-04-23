Nation Crime 23 Apr 2022 Cops submit report o ...
Cops submit report on suicide of mother and son in Kamareddy hotel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Inspector says political leaders complained against deceased youth’s social media posts; blame on TRS
Hyderabad: While an internal inquiry is on by the police department into the suicide of a mother and son at a hotel in Kamareddy, Inspector Tanduri Nagarjuna Goud who worked as Inspector in Ramayampet reportedly told his senior officers that he “acted on complaints lodged against the youth, G Santosh, and inquired about the contents he had posted on social media."  

Santosh and his mother Padma were found dead at the hotel after they had alleged that the police and TRS party leaders of Ramayampet harassed them over the youth’s social media posts. Based on an internal inquiry report, police officials say they would take further action.

 

The issue assumed more seriousness after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a report from the police in connection with the suicide of the son and mother, that has high political overtones. “Our officials have submitted a report, FIRs, and the status of investigation to the governor,” police said.

Nagarjuna Goud is seventh accused in an FIR registered by Kamareddy police. During the questioning, Goud informed the inquiry officer that, after filing the case, he had called Santosh to the police station for questioning. However, police failed to serve notices on Santosh under relevant rules.

 

Tags: kamareddy deaths
Location: India, Telangana


