Blacklisted loan apps return in a new avatar

Hyderabad: Promoters of loan apps that have been banned and against whom fraud cases have been lodges are gradually getting back into the business, albeit from other locations.

Some of them have floated new apps and hired employees, who harass customers demanding repayments. The apps are being operated from Bangalore and Delhi while the customers are from Telangana.

When one such ‘harassed’ customer Raj Kumar committed suicide in Kulsumpura police limits a few days ago, police intensified the probe based on a complaint. Police urged customers to approach them if they receive a phone call from any loan app call centre.

Hyderabad cyber crime police have asked the victims to come forward and lodge complaints so that they could take stern action against the illegally-run loan apps.

"We have registered cases against 70 loan app managements across Telangana. Those banned include In cash, Cash lion, Cash era, Mastermelon, Lucky wallet, Rupee pus, Coco cash, Indian loan, Credit day, Credit finch, Tap credit, Cash port, Smile loan, Cash today, Lucky rupee, Go cash, Snapit loan, Quick cash, Panda rupees, Play cash, Dhani, Lazy pay, Loan tap, IPPB mobile, Micredit, Quick credit, Cashon, Rupees plus, Rupee now, Elephant loan, Loan zone, Ant cash, Quick money and Alp cash, among others," police officials said.

Cyber crime police asked the victims to lodge a complaint and get an FIR, which they should post on the ‘caller’s WhatsApp.