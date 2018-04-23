Uppal stadium online betting busted by Rachakonda Special Operations team

Hyderabad: An online betting racket being operating from within the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal during the ongoing T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was busted by Rachakonda Special Operations team on Sunday.

Two persons operating the betting in coordination with a bookie based in Rajasthan were caught. The two men arrested told the police that they had travelled to the city from Rajasthan only to operate the betting. The police seized Rs 15,500 in cash and two mobiles used for the operation from their possession.

The two have been identified as Sourabh Kumar Maheshwari, 31, and Ashwin Gandhi, 35, both from Rajasthan.

According to the police, the two men admitted that they had been organising betting operations for all IPL matches from the stadiums, while the match is in progress, and shared ball to ball details with bookies in Rajasthan. However, they did not reveal the names of the bookies.