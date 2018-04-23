search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Uppal stadium online betting busted by Rachakonda Special Operations team

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Apr 23, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:45 am IST
The two have been identified as Sourabh Kumar Maheshwari, 31, and Ashwin Gandhi, 35, both from Rajasthan.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: An online betting racket being operating from within the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal during the ongoing T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was busted by Rachakonda Special Operations team on Sunday. 

Two persons operating the betting in coordination with a bookie based in Rajasthan were caught.  The two men arrested told the police that they had travelled to the city from Rajasthan only to operate the betting. The police seized Rs 15,500 in cash and two mobiles used for the operation from their possession.

 

The two have been identified as Sourabh Kumar Maheshwari, 31, and Ashwin Gandhi, 35, both from Rajasthan. 

According to the police, the two men admitted that they had been organising betting operations for all IPL matches from the stadiums, while the match is in progress, and shared ball to ball details with bookies in Rajasthan. However, they did not reveal the names of the bookies.

Tags: rajiv gandhi international stadium, betting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3D facial recognition Android phone likely to come in 3Q18

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X, which launched last year.
 

Huawei says Apple had courage to go with the 'notch'

Apple iPhone X with Face ID embedded in the Notch.
 

Doctors remove nail clipper from toddler's stomach in China

When she tried to chase him, he saw it as a game (Photo: AFP)
 

New 6-inch Redmi smartphone with dual rear cameras spotted on TENAA

The unnamed Xiaomi device appears to be the next generation Redmi phone.
 

Scientists develop tool that may spot potential child rapists in online chatrooms

Law enforcement officers are often inundated with cases involving the sexual solicitation of minors. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Third time unlucky: Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

He had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Another Unnao shocker: Minor gangraped; FIR against father, 3 others

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three men on the pretext of giving her a job in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Two class 4 girls raped for four days by teacher at school in West Bengal

The teacher allegedly raped the two in a class room for four days this week after school hours and threatened the victims with dire consequences if they disclosed it to anyone. (Representational image)

29-year-old merchant navy officer arrested for stalking 5 Delhi college girls

On Saturday, the accused Suraj Dey was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody. (Representational image)

Chennai police launch search for body dumped in well

Ragu dumped the body in an abandoned well in the same area and filled it with lot of garbage.

Sex scandal: Police search Madurai Kamaraj University vice chancellor’s office

The searches were aimed at gathering details regarding the work given to Nirmala Devi working at private college in Aruppukkottai in Virudhunagar district affiliated to the MKU. (Facebook | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham