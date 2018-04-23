Telangana man among 16 maoists killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Hyderabad: At least 16 suspected Maoists were killed in an “exchange of fire” with the Gadchiroli police on Sunday morning. Among them, police suspect, are top leaders of the Gadchiroli Divisional Committee. The encounter took place around 150 km from police headquarters in Kaswapur jungle near Indravati River adjoining Chhattisgarh, in south Gadchiroli.

Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Abhinav Deshmukh, said that the elite anti-Naxal squad C-60 of the Gadchiroli police launched combing operations in the forest following information that the extremists were to hold a meeting. The “exchange of fire” started between 10 am and 11 am and continued till 1.30 pm in this forested area.

“So far 16 bodies have been recovered. We suspect a few more rebels were injured but they were carried away by their colleagues,” the official said. Most of the dead Maoists are yet to be identified. Amongst those killed are district committee members Srinu alias Srikanth alias Vijender, of Warangal district in Telangana, and Sainath.