Nation, Crime

NIA raids 3 places in Nagpur in Gazwa-e-Hind case

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2023, 11:46 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
In the Phulwari Sharif investigations, the NIA said, "It is revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish, a self-radicalized individual, was in contact with a number of foreign entities on the WhatsApp group "Ghazwa-e-Hind" created by him". — ANI
Nagpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Nagpur in its ongoing probe into Gazwa-e-Hind case that is linked to the radicalization of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts.

The places searched by the NIA officials included the residential premises of the suspects involved in anti-national activities and the radicalization of impressionable youth through social media.

The NIA initially registered the Gazwa-e-Hind case on July 22 last year at Phulwarisharif Police Station in Bihar.

In the Phulwari Sharif investigations, the NIA said, "It is revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish, a self-radicalized individual, was in contact with a number of foreign entities on the WhatsApp group "Ghazwa-e-Hind" created by him".

"In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalize impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence," the NIA had said earlier.

On January 6 this year, the NIA filed a charge-sheet against an accused in NIA Special Court in Bihar in the case.

Earlier on March 15 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also raided 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Punjab in a case related to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based proscribed organisations to radicalize youth of the Union Territory and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events and activities.

Tags: national investigation agency, gazwa-e-hind case, phulwari sharif investigations
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur


