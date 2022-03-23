Vigilance sleuths book 123 cases on edible oil traders for price hike in AP

The department asked the wholesale/retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units not to resort to illegal hoarding of palmolein oil, other edible oils and other commodities, which would cause a hike in price and also artificial scarcity. (Representative AFP Photo)

Vijayawada: The Vigilance and enforcement sleuths have inspected 299 wholesale/retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units of edible oils and booked 123 cases under provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 across the state.

A release from the department on Wednesday said its teams detected sale of edible oils at prices higher than the MRP and booked the cases under the provisions of Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.

The department asked the wholesale/retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units not to resort to illegal hoarding of palmolein oil, other edible oils and other commodities, which would cause a hike in price and also artificial scarcity. It warned of action on licensing conditions apart from initiating criminal action.

The teams had carried out surprise inspections on 2,663 wholesale/retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units in the state from March 6 to 22 and booked 1,344 traders under relevant sections of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 etc.