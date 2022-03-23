Lawyer threatens to kill family members, held

A former additional public prosecutor and practicing advocate was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on Tuesday for threatening to kill his family. (DC)

HYDERABAD: A former additional public prosecutor and practicing advocate was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on Tuesday for threatening to kill his family members at gunpoint.

A .32 calibre licensed pistol, three live rounds and a kitchen knife were seized from him by the police.

The accused, Banala Ajay Kumar, 47, a former additional public prosecutor of Nampally court, and a resident of CBI Colony at Vanasthalipuram, on March 19, in an inebriated condition pointed the pistol at his daughter and threatened to kill his wife and son when they tried to resist.

The complaint was lodged by his wife B. Ramadevi who stated that Ajay Kumar had been torturing her and her two children for the past several months without any reason.

Ramadevi stated that her husband, a habitual drunkard, used to beat her frequently and threaten the children at gunpoint using vulgar language.

On March 19, the accused picked up a quarrel with his family for no reason and threatened his daughter Shraddha at gunpoint, police said. As his son Avinash tried to save Shraddha, the accused aimed the pistol at him. However, when Ramadevi managed to snatch the pistol from him, he ran into the kitchen and came up with a knife and tried to attack them, the police said.

However, they managed to escape from his clutches and approached Vanasthalipuram police. The accused was arrested on March 20. His arms licence was cancelled, the police said.