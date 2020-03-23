Congress leader M L Ustad's daughter attends party meeting while in quarantine

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka MLA M L Ustad's daughter Ruksana Ustad, who was in quarantine, is alleged to have attended a meeting that included KPCC president D K Shivakumar two days ago.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader rued that Ms Ustad's isolation stamp was still visible when she came to the meeting that had nearly 500 leaders in attendance.

"I am scared as I am already 65 years old. I am asthmatic and diabetic too. How can she put our life is risk?" an angry leader questioned.

Meanwhile, Ms Ruksana who has returned from Dubai just 10-days ago, said that she was following her isolation procedure strictly.

"Look, whether I attended the meeting or not, you can get that clarification from the KPCC office itself. This is my 10th day and it is my last day of the isolation period," she snapped over the phone.

In a similar situation last week, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was booked for breaking quarantine protocol, after she went on partying with some of the big names in the film industry.

Some top politicos were also sent to isolation after it came to light that she had direct contact with them during the quarantine period.