Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 23, 2023, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2023, 1:41 pm IST
AAP MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case (Twitter/@AmitKotfatta)
Chandigarh: AAP MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau, a top official said on Thursday.

The legislator's arrest comes days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the same case.

Kotfatta has been arrested, a top official of the bureau told PTI.

After the arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said corruption will not be tolerated and anyone found guilty will be punished.

"Bribery by anyone, in any way, will not be tolerated. Faith, love and expectations of the people of Punjab keep my spirit up, Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

There will not be any mercy for those who gobble up people's money, said Mann adding, law is equal for all.

The MLA was nabbed from Rajpura on Wednesday evening and has now been arrested, said the officer.

He will be produced in a court on Thursday and police will seek his remand, the official added.

Garg was arrested on February 16 following a complaint lodged by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh.

Garg was caught with Rs 4 lakh cash by a team of the Vigilance Bureau in Bathinda.

Kotfatta had earlier denied having any association with Garg. He had accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

Location: India, Punjab


