  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 23 Jan 2023 Telangana student sh ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana student shot at in Chicago mass violence, out of danger

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 23, 2023, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 11:49 pm IST
Koppala Sai Charan. (By Arrangement)
 Koppala Sai Charan. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana who is studying at Chicago’s Governors State University is undergoing treatment for bullet wounds he suffered in a mass shooting incident on Sunday.

The Hyderabad native, Koppala Sai Charan, of BHEL, is admitted to the University Medical Centre and is said to be out of danger.

Charan had landed in Chicago on January 13 for higher studies, according to his parents K. Srinivas and K.V.M. Laxmi, who were informed about the incident by their son’s friends.  

They said that another boy, who was accompanying Charan when they were out shopping, was also shot in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Sunday.

The boy’s parents and family members said they were shocked by the news and appealed to the state government to intervene to ensure Charan was given proper medical care.

...
Tags: telugu students, mass shooting
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Cong seek CS nod for installing Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta

Speculations are rife that former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi is likely to get the whip post. (Photo: Twitter)

Race for Council posts heats up in BRS, whip post likely for Vani Devi

Tollywood actors Sreeleela, Anupama Parameswaran and Siddu Jonnalagada of DJ Tillu fame attended the launch event on the day. (Photo by arrangement)

Vasavi Group launches south India’s largest gated community

An official with the stamps and registration department at the Qutbullahpur SRO said there was no shortage of stamp papers. (DC File Image)

Stamp paper vendors charge exorbitant prices



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

DCW chief Swati Maliwal dragged by drunk driver on road outside AIIMS

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting against daughter's video; 7 arrested

A 42-year-old Border Security Force jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district . (Representational image)

Medico kidnap case: Cops book another case against Mr Tea owner, brother and cousin

The doctor alleged that Naveen Reddy made selfie videos making false statements against her, which tarnished her image in society. (Representational Image: DC)

NIA registers 'all-time high' 73 terror cases in 2022: Official data

National Investigation Agency (Representational Image/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->