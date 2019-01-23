search on deccanchronicle.com
Chennai: Massive hunt launched to identify woman whose body parts were chopped

Published Jan 23, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 3:21 am IST
Two police special teams are scanning the CCTV footages from Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam and T. Nagar areas for a possible clue.
Photostat copies of the severed limb with the tattoo to various police stations for possible identification from the police records. (Representational Image)
 Photostat copies of the severed limb with the tattoo to various police stations for possible identification from the police records. (Representational Image)

Chennai: The Pallikaranai police have launched a massive hunt to trace the identity of the 35-year-old woman whose dismembered body parts were found in a garbage dumping yard in Pallikaranai on Monday.

Two police special teams are scanning the CCTV footages from Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam and T. Nagar areas for a possible clue.

 

According to police sources the police hit upon the idea of browsing the CCTV footages as the garbage collected from these three areas with high population density are initially dumped at the yard near Valluvar Kottam and later disposed at the Pallikaranai yard. Preliminary enquiries with the garbage truck drivers, by the police, have revealed that one among the 30 trucks that headed to the Pallikaranai dump yard on that day, had carried the dismembered parts of the woman. Hence, the suspicion of the police fell on the three areas from which the garbage is collected and dumped near Valluvar Kottam.

 As the issue was taking an alarming proportion, the police have passed on information to other police stations across the city to check if there was any woman-missing complaint in their areas. Also, photostat copies of the severed limb with the tattoo to various police stations for possible identification from the police records.

 “We are carrying out the investigation based on the tattoos on the woman's right shoulder and back of the right hand. The dismembered parts have been sent to the Chromepet government hospital,” an officer said. Police said no relatives have come forward to claim the body.

...
Tags: dismembered body parts, pallikaranai police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




