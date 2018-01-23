search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: Housekeeper caught filming women in IT firm restrooms

Published Jan 23, 2018, 2:56 am IST
Employees thrash him before handing him over to police in I’nagar
Bengaluru: A pervert, who was working as a housekeeping staffer at a private firm, was arrested after he was caught red-handed taking photos and videos of women in restrooms through a hidden camera.

The arrested has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. He was working at a software firm on the 80-Feet Road in Indiranagar for the last two years. The pervert was, it is learnt, was shooting clips inside the ladies restroom and would upload it on a website. However, the police did not confirm this as they were still interrogating him to find out what he did with the clips.

 

According to the police, Dharmendra entered women's restroom every morning to clean it and hid a camera inside the toilet.

 "He had access to all the women's restrooms and no one objected to his entry as he was part of the housekeeping staff. We are questioning him to learn since when he was recording such videos and photographs it. We confiscated his mobile phone, but we did not find any clips in it. We have sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for investigation," the police said.

On the accused uploading the clips on websites, the police are yet to ascertain it as the investigation has just begun. According to the police, the accused was caught red-handed by a woman who entered the restroom and found Dharmendra peeping inside a toilet while taking video on his mobile phone. He was beaten up by the women employees of the firm and handed over to the police.

Tags: housekeeping, private firm, hidden camera, website
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




