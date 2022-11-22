  
Nation Crime 22 Nov 2022 Delhi liquor scam: H ...
Nation, Crime

Delhi liquor scam: Hyd-bizman Buchi Reddy has direct links with Chikoti Praveen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2022, 9:51 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 10:04 am IST
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that city-based businessman Buchi Reddy had direct linked with casino case Chikoti Praveen Kumar and Dasari Madhav Reddy. ( Representational Image)
  Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that city-based businessman Buchi Reddy had direct linked with casino case Chikoti Praveen Kumar and Dasari Madhav Reddy. ( Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that city-based businessman Buchi Reddy had direct linked with casino case Chikoti Praveen Kumar and Dasari Madhav Reddy who allegedly indulged in hawala transactions.
The ED asked Buchi Reddy to appear along with minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav's personnel assistant Harish. Buchi Reddy appeared before the agency officials and explained his business activities.

The agency officials allegedly grilled him on the money transactions and asked Buchi Reddy to submit bank account statements for the past six years. Buchi Reddy submitted printouts, following which agency officials allegedly found irregularities in money transfers and questioned him.

Buchi Reddy told mediapersons that he had a five per cent business share in the casino event which was organised in Nepal. "There were no hawala transactions and the money deposits and prize money have given in India and there were no violations under the FEMA," he said.

Earlier, the ED had raided the residences of Praveen Kumar and Madhava Reddy. Buchi Reddy's links were revealed from the bank account statements of Madhava Reddy.

...
Tags: chikoti praveen kumar casino events, delhi liquor scam, minister talasani srinivas yadav, hawala transactions, buchi reddy, dasari madhav reddy, delhi liquor scam-casino case, casino in nepal, talasani personal assistant harish
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

PM Modi distributes appointment letters to over 71,000 recruits under 'Rozgar Mela'

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which took up construction of multipurpose function halls, has been able to complete only nine of the proposed 25 halls in eight years.

GHMC misses out on deadline for construction of function halls

The Bench noted that prior to the 1955, Act a land granted as inam could be enjoyed by the inamdar on his own or a kabiz-e-kadim, protected tenant, non- protected tenant or a permanent tenant during his lifetime. — DC File Image

Purchaser of land from inamdar is not a successor-in-interest

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy (Image credit: Wikipedia)

IT raids at TRS minister Malla Reddy's house in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Arrests being made without reasons which burdens judicial system: Ex-CJI U.U. Lalit

Former CJI Justice U.U. Lalit (Image: PTI)

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

A file photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Arrests by Hyderabad cops in theft case, detect missing case from Karimnagar

Panjagutta police Shaik Khasif in a bike theft case and inadvertently reunited him with his family that he had abandoned in Karimnagar in 2019. (Representational Image)

Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns, 43 injured

Sabarimala (Image: PTI)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->