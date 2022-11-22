  
Nation Crime 22 Nov 2022 HC dismisses plea to ...
Nation, Crime

HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 22, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2022, 1:48 pm IST
Shraddha Walkar (ANI)
 Shraddha Walkar (ANI)

New Delhi: Terming it a 'publicity interest litigation', the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs a PIL seeking directions for the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation to be transferred from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court, however, did not specify the cost amount.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it was a publicity interest litigation and not a single ground was made out.

The plea alleged that the presence of media and public in places of recoveries amounts to interference with evidence.

It alleged that Delhi Police had revealed every detail to the media and public persons regarding each step of its investigation and this is not permitted under the law.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his home in south Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He then dumped the body parts across the city over several days in the dead of the night.

Police has said the couple frequently argued over financial issues. It is suspected a fight between them resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

...
Tags: shraddha walkar, publicity interest litigation, shraddha walkar murder case, aaftab amin poonawala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Aam Aadmi Party, which received flak over the videos, had asserted earlier that Jain was receiving physiotherapy in the jail, where he is in judicial custody for the past five months over money-laundering charges. — ANI

Kejriwal should apologise to nation, dismiss Jain: BJP on massage video

Nayee Brahmins met and resolved not to invite any political leader and not to take donations from them. (Representational image)

Kartheeka Vanabhojanalu gains political colour

According to the police, Shanoor wrote some messages to her brother in the letter and concealed it in her undergarment as a precaution so it didn't end up in the hands of her husband and his family. (Representational image)

Letter of dowry victim leads to conviction of four accused

BJP top leader B.L. Santosh (DC file image)

Poachgate summons: Santosh fails to appear before SIT



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Arrests being made without reasons which burdens judicial system: Ex-CJI U.U. Lalit

Former CJI Justice U.U. Lalit (Image: PTI)

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

A file photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Arrests by Hyderabad cops in theft case, detect missing case from Karimnagar

Panjagutta police Shaik Khasif in a bike theft case and inadvertently reunited him with his family that he had abandoned in Karimnagar in 2019. (Representational Image)

Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns, 43 injured

Sabarimala (Image: PTI)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->