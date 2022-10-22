  
Nation Crime 22 Oct 2022 Cases of crime again ...
Nation, Crime

Cases of crime against children closed by police; Hyderabad in dubious list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Oct 22, 2022, 8:25 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 9:41 am IST
The activists of AIMSS and AIDSO staging protest opposite the Office of the Director of School Education, Saifabad demanding stern action against the accused in the rape of 4 year old child at a private school in Banjara Hill. (P.Surendra/DC)
 The activists of AIMSS and AIDSO staging protest opposite the Office of the Director of School Education, Saifabad demanding stern action against the accused in the rape of 4 year old child at a private school in Banjara Hill. (P.Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has the dubious distinction of being the metropolitan city with the third highest number of cases related to the crime against children being closed by the police, even without taking the accused to court. 

Among the 19 metropolitan cities in the country with more than 20 lakh population that have been assessed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Hyderabad police had closed 89 cases due to insufficient evidence or without any clues. This is an alarming 14.7 per cent of the total 607 cases closed in 2021, according to NCRB’s Crime in India -2021 report.

Delhi topped the list with 983 cases, followed by Lucknow 424 cases.

In 2021 overall, Telangana police disposed of 5,817 cases, of which 184 cases were disposed of ‘though true but insufficient evidence or untraced or no clue’. Police dropped 207 cases during the investigation process. Although 417 cases were closed, they turned out to be false cases during investigations while 595 cases were closed because of factual mistakes of fact or law or a civil dispute during investigation.

A total of 5,667 cases of crime against children were reported in Telangana in the year under review. While police filed charge sheets in 75.9 per cent of the cases, 2,787 cases of crime against children were pending by 2021-end. Telangana’s pendency is at 32.4 per cent as against the national average of 33.4 per cent.

...
Tags: national crime record bureau, cases closed without children to court, delhi lucknow hyderabad close children cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

Election Commission of India suspended the Choutuppal mandal revenue officer on Friday for altering the election symbols in the Munugode Assembly constituency

EC suspends Choutuppal MRO over symbols row

Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)

TPCC leaders argue as Rahul's Yatra set to enter Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

KG student rape case: School recognition cancelled

The students of the school would be transferred to another school so that they do not suffer loss of the academic year.

MBS Jewellers PMLA case: MMTC duped to the tune of Rs 504 cr

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered against Sukesh Gupta and his companies by CBI, ACB for defrauding MMTC Limited. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh: Woman axes husband to death over frequent taunts about her dark skin

The police on Monday arrested Sangeeta Sonwani for allegedly killing her husband Anant Sonwani (40) in Amleshwar village. (Representational image)

CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has booked Agarwal and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image)

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->