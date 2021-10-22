AP: Decline in crimes against women, but no let-up in ‘abetment to suicide’ cases

Suspected infidelity was the main reason for quarrels leading to suicide attempts among women. Some women did so after their husband attempted physical assault. — Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: In the first week of October, two married women committed suicide in Tirupati. A 27-year-old woman took the extreme step due to alleged harassment for dowry from her in-laws. A 29-year-old woman ended her life following a tiff with her husband over his addiction to alcohol.

Last month, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Nellore district’s Atmakur town on a charge he pushed his 35-year-old wife to suicide, recorded the act, and then sent it to her family.

Police say these are not isolated cases. Several women are victims of domestic violence. Though the state reported a three per cent decline in crimes against women in 2020 compared to 2019, there have been several cases of abetment to suicide of women and dowry deaths.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2020, the state recorded the second-highest number of cases of abetment to suicide of women, compared to all the south Indian states. When it comes to dowry deaths, the state recorded the third-highest number of cases among these five states.

In 2020, there were 371 cases of abetment to suicide of women, involving 392 victims. This projected a crime rate of 1.4 cases per lakh women population, whereas in 2019, there were 407 cases involving 423 victims. In 2020, there were 111 incidents of dowry deaths in the state with a crime rate of 0.4 cases per lakh women population, while in 2019, there were 112 dowry deaths.

“Suspected infidelity was the main reason for quarrels leading to suicide attempts among women. Some women did so after their husband attempted physical assault. There were also issues like jealousy, dowry demand and previous attempts at divorce. “Recognising the risk and referral of victims of domestic violence should be an integral part of the health care system,” observed Dr Bharathi, psychiatrist.

She stressed that a comprehensive public health approach is needed to reduce suicides. “Teaching women how to cope with problems and imparting them the skills to solve those will help women manage challenges. Assistance for those in need and connecting people at-risk to effective and coordinated mental and physical health care would help check the risk of suicides,” she added.

As for cruelty by husbands, AP recorded 6,546 cases involving 6,579 victims with a crime rate of 24.9 cases per lakh women population in 2020. In all, 17,089 cases of crime against women were registered in 2020 as against 17,746 cases in 2019.