Nation, Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Legislative Council chairman's son strangulated by mother

ANI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 6:25 pm IST
The woman said that the deceased came drunk on Saturday night and was arguing with her, following which she committed the crime.
Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Lucknow Sarvesh Misra on Monday informed that Abhijeet's mother confessed her crime and has been arrested. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav's son Abhijeet Yadav, who was found dead on Sunday, was strangulated by his mother.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Lucknow Sarvesh Misra on Monday informed that Abhijeet's mother confessed her crime and has been arrested.

 

The woman said that the deceased came drunk on Saturday night and was arguing with her, following which she committed the crime, Misra said.

Initially, during the investigation, the family had claimed that it was a natural death and was reluctant to have a probe. Later, an autopsy revealed that 22-year-old Abhijeet died of strangulation.

He was found dead on Sunday at his residence in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow. 

