23-yr-old Nepal woman jumps off third floor naked after being gangraped in Jaipur

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 8:42 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 8:42 am IST
The accused had tortured the woman following which she jumped naked from third floor of an apartment in Muhana area, to escape.
The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said. (Representational Image)
 The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman near Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said Sunday.

Based on the survivor's complaint, the accused Lokesh Saini, 19 and Kamal Saini, 24, were arrested late Saturday night, said ACP Jaipur South KK Awasthi.

 

The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said.

According to the complaint, the accused had tortured her following which she jumped naked from the third floor of an apartment in Muhana area, around 18 km away from Jaipur, to escape.

The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Jaipuria Hospital. Medical examination has been done and the matter is being investigated, the SHO added.

Tags: rape, crimes against women, gangrape
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




