Bihar: Class 9 student gangraped at home, family beaten, tied up

Muzaffarpur: A class nine student has been allegedly gangraped in her home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur town, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at the girl's residence at Imli chowk here on Sunday night, Mithanpura SHO Vijay Prasad Rai said.

Four persons, one of them the owner of a carton factory, forced their way into the girl's house, beat up her family members, tied their hands and gagged them before committing the alleged crime, he said.

An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the victim's statement, the SHO said adding raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, including the houses of the accused, to apprehend them.

The medical examination of the girl is on and the incident is being probed, senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.