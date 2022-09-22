  
Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
TIRUPATI: In a script that can certainly fit in for a movie story, a woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. The woman not only consented for the marriage, she even agreed to stay with them under the same roof.

The incident reported from Ambedkar Nagar in Dakkili of erstwhile Nellore district now in Tirupati district has become the talk of the town.

According to sources, Kalyan, a tiktok influencer from Ambedkar Nagar, married one Vimala from Kadapa district, whom he met on social media, two years ago. However, before the marriage he had a long-distance affair with another woman Nithyasri, who is also a tiktok influencer from Visakhapatnam, but got separated from her due to some issues.

While Kalyan and Vimala were leading a happy life together in Ambedkar Nagar, Nithyasri came to visit her ex-lover a few days ago. Even after learning about their marriage, Nithyasri pleaded Kalyan to marry her and stayed put in the village, trying to convince Vimala to accept her proposal.

After realising the broken relationship between Kalyan and Nithyasri, the former’s wife accepted the harsh reality and did the unthinkable. She agreed to get them married and stay together, although there is no legal sanction for the marriage. Kalyan tied knot to Nithyasri on Wednesday in the presence of his first wife in a temple in the village.

