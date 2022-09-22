Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede

HYDERABAD: Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday blamed the Hyderabad Cricket Association for the complete mess surrounding the sale of tickets for the September 25 India-Australia T20I cricket match in the city.

He also said the HCA will bear all the treatment costs of the eight people among the thousands of ticket seekers who lined up there and were injured in the stampede at Gymkhana Grounds in the morning.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with HCA president Md Azharuddin, Association Secretary R Vijayanand, senior police and sports department officials, Goud said had the HCA sought the cooperation of the state government, things would not have come to such a pass. Goud’s meeting followed Thursday morning’s stampede, lathi charge by the police on ticket seekers, and injuries to some among the crowd.

Now that the HCA has asked us for help, we will assist in ensuring smooth conduct of the match, Goud said, adding that “some people were attempting to destroy the reputation of Telangana and action will be taken against such individuals.” He also said a committee has been set up to probe all the events related to the sale of tickets and Thursday’s incidents.