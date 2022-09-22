  
Netizens vent ire at HCA for ticketing fiasco

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Sep 22, 2022, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 9:11 pm IST
Thousands of cricket fans stand in a queue at Gymkhana Ground to buy tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Uppal stadium scheduled for September 25. (Image: DC/ S. Surender Reddy)
HYDERABAD: Netizens stormed twitter venting out their anger on Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), holding it responsible for the stampede at the Gymkhana ground during the sale of tickets. #hyderabadcricketassociation trended on twitter.

Hashtags demanding action against HCA, ban them, action against its president Mohd Azharuddin were also trending throughout the day.

"Shame on @azharflicks and the HCA for not alloting  tickets to general public. It's heart breaking to see the passionate fans getting Lathi charged for no fault of them. @KTRTRS  Sir must respond and take strict action to completely dissolve HCA," tweeted Raviteja.

Sharing videos of the lathicharge, Prince wrote, "This is very horrible, you call us early in the morning for tickets just 2 days before match and now this happens."

Another fan MS Satish wrote, " Dear #HyderabadCricketAssociation What you have done is not correct. This is the most painful thing (sic)."

Netizens also demanded to not host matches in Hyderabad in future.

"@BCCI Please don't consider hyderabad in your plans anymore. Corrupted HCA is unfit in organizing events, we can't afford lives for cricket matches! " wrote Pawan Sadhu.

Demanding strict action Hari Charan wrote, "A case should be filed against president Azharuddin and management. This is not at all right that Cricket fans getting injured in this chaos are very heartbreaking. HCA Never changed after Azhar and before Azhar."

Questioning the organisers for not online sale, "Why people in a tech city of India need to stand in long lines to buy match tickets?! Online home delivery not available?!" questioned Abhishek.

"You have known the tickets are going to sell, then why such irresponsible behaviour. We struggled for being in lines. We thought we are living in @_DigitalIndia hats off to your commitment." wrote another fan Sai Kumar.

Alleging black marketing of tickets, Naresh Kumar Gajjala said, "Shame on the administrators. All the tickets are sold in black When are we going to improve as a state,as a Nation? Heights of mismanagement."

"May be #HyderabadCricketAssociation doesn't have any interest of hosting match and may be interested to bring the #BlackMarket for tickets again. no proper plan was taken. Management is worst.@BCCI @ICC we are not criminals, we came for tickets not for bandhs." wrote another fan.

Expressing grief about being treated as criminals, another fan wrote, "This is so regrettable @TelanganaPolice @BCCI @TelanganaCMO. People came for tickets not for rastha rokas or bandhs. No proper management and All preparation made to sell tickets is by hitting people.I was surprised why can't we have them online."

Tags: hyderabad cricket association, indian cricket, india-australia t20 series


